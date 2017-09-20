Yellow Jackets clip Westmoreland

Trousdale County took command of the Region 4-2A standings Friday night with a decisive 42-6 victory at Westmoreland.
The Yellow Jackets now stand at 4-1, 2-0 as the only unbeaten team in region play. East Robertson, Jackson County, Westmoreland and Watertown are all 1-1, with Cascade looking for its first region victory at 0-2.
The Jackets’ ground game plucked the life from the home crowd, amassing 457 rushing yards on a very wet ground at Eagle Stadium.
Junior Keyvont Baines took snaps at quarterback and tailback, leading the visitors with 145 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries. Sophomore Kobe Ford followed with 111 yards and two TDs on 12 attempts.
“It was another great team win,” said Trousdale coach Brad Waggoner. “I was very proud of the players’ effort and doing what it took to win a very important region game.
“We had a great night running on the ground and with the poor field conditions, we just decided we would keep everything on the ground and we got some great effort by our running backs and offensive line.”
Baines opened the scoring in the second quarter with scrambles of 50 and 56 yards from his quarterback spot. Both conversions came up short with a missed kick and a failed run as Trousdale County led 12-0 at halftime.
The Yellow Jackets would add to their lead early in the third quarter as Ford took it in from 40 yard out on the first play of the half. Ford would add a two-point run to give Trousdale a 20-0 lead.
On the next possession, Ford weaved through the Westmoreland defense, using multiple cutbacks to score on a 31-yard run and give the Jackets a 26-0 lead.
Westmoreland (2-2, 1-1) got on the board late in the third quarter on a 25-yard run by senior quarterback Blake Eakle. The touchdown snapped an Eagles’ scoreless streak against the Jackets that had reached eight quarters.
The Yellow Jackets held the Eagles to 181 yards of offense and recorded two takeaways – an interception by sophomore Tarvaris Claiborne and a fumble recovery by junior Hayden Hailey.
“It was another great job by our defense in shutting them down throughout the game,” Waggoner said.
Trousdale would add two more scores in the fourth quarter on a 4-yard run by senior Braison Raney, who moved to fullback for the game, and a 5-yard carry by freshman Sebastian Linarez. Two-point runs were converted after each score, with junior Austin Satterfield jumping on a fumble in the end zone on the second try.
Claiborne led the Yellow Jackets’ defense with 10 tackles and his first career interception. Junior defensive end Jake Gregory added six tackles, including one for loss. Junior Xavian Seay had five tackles with one for loss. Junior Dyson Satterfield and Ford had four tackles apiece.
“Trousdale is as good as advertised,” said Westmoreland coach Steve Harris. “Typical Trousdale, their team speed is just so impressive and they have good size to go with that.”
Trousdale County now leads the series 12-10 and has won the last five meetings with Westmoreland.