Yellow Jackets come home to face Gordonsville

Trousdale County returns to the Creekbank this week as the Yellow Jackets will host Gordonsville on Friday night.
The Tigers are 1-2 on the season with a 28-6 win over Red Boiling Springs, and losses to Watertown (20-0) and Smith County (47-25).
Coach Ron Marshall’s Tigers are led by junior running back Braxton Givens (5-10, 185), who had 31 carries for 201 yards and two touchdowns against RBS last Friday. He also had 235 yards and three scores against Smith County.
“Gordonsville is another tough opponent that has gotten better each week,” said Trousdale coach Brad Waggoner. “They are going to try and run the ball right at us. They have a talented running back that will present us issues defensively.
“They are a team that beat us last year, so we fully understand what we are dealing with. It’s another great opportunity to get better and play a team that is very good.”
The will be the 69th meeting between the two rivals, with the Jackets holding a 52-14-2 edge.
Gordonsville handed the Yellow Jackets a disappointing 9-0 loss last year at Turney Field, as Trousdale County had three turnovers and also had a touchdown called back by penalty.
Jacket Walk: Fans are encouraged to greet the Yellow Jackets players and coaches as they make their way to John Kerr Field across the Yellow Jacket Victory Bridge at 5:10 p.m. Friday.
Tailgaters are also encouraged to set up in front of the Community Center on Main Street.