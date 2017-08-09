Yellow Jackets dominate Portland in scrimmage

The Trousdale County Yellow Jackets welcomed Portland on Aug. 2 for a practice/scrimmage.
However, the Jackets proved to be a tough host as they scored 10 touchdowns while giving up none to the Panthers, who will play in Class 4A this season.
“It was good to have Portland come over and scrimmage,” said Coach Brad Waggoner. “It was another chance to play everyone and get them on film to grade.
“I thought our effort was good, but we still have to get better at a lot of little things. Just got to keep working every day.”
Jamboree is Friday: The 29th annual Tobacco Bowl Jamboree presented by BodyGuard Sports Medicine will be played Friday at John Kerr Field.
The schedule of games is as follows:
5 p.m. – Red Boiling Springs varsity vs. Station Camp junior varsity
6 p.m. – Station Camp vs. Fort Campbell, Ky.
7 p.m. – Cannon County vs. Fort Campbell
8 p.m. – Trousdale County vs. Smith County.
Admission to the jamboree is $5.
Middle school: The Jim Satterfield Jr. Jackets opened their season Tuesday at home against Stone Memorial. Results were not available at press time.
JSMS will host Walter J. Baird on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 6:30 p.m. and then travel to Macon County for an Aug. 22 matchup.
QB Club: The Hartsville Quarterback Club is in the midst of its annual membership drive.
President April Holder encourages Yellow Jacket fans to show their support by purchasing a regular $10 membership or a $30 Gold Card membership. The Gold Card also includes a parking pass in the lot next to the stadium.
Both levels of membership are eligible for the giveaways that will take place during halftime of all home games.