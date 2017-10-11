Yellow Jackets to face Cascade for Homecoming

Trousdale County will return home for region action on Friday when the Yellow Jackets host the Cascade Champions for Homecoming.
Cascade will bring an 0-7 record to the Creekbank, with losses to Moore County (20-7), Jo Byrns (34-0), East Robertson (45-8), Watertown (41-0), Community (52-17), Jackson County (35-9) and Grundy County (27-14).
“We turn our attention to Cascade this week,” said Trousdale coach Brad Waggoner. “Our main goal right now is to prepare and get better this week. This game could determine the region championship this week. I think that alone will motivate our players.
“Cascade will come to the Creekbank just like every other team has and will give us their best shot. We just have to be focused and prepare and get better each day. Right now the only thing we are concerned about is Cascade and winning our region.”
Trousdale County and Cascade have met once previously, with the Jackets winning 35-14 in the second round of the playoffs in 2010.
The Homecoming Queen will be senior Baylee Huffines, who will be crowned at halftime. Attendants will be Q’Londa Maynard, Whitney Dansby, Tori Simmons and Ashton Scott.