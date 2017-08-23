Yellow Jackets to face Friendship in home opener

Trousdale County will have its home opener this Friday when the Yellow Jackets welcome an old district rival in the Friendship Christian Commanders.
Friendship barely broke a sweat in its 49-0 thumping of Lancaster Christian last Thursday at the Pirtle Field.
Senior Jajuan Foutch (5-foot-9, 175) ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns on four carries and returned a punt 50 yards for another score for the Commanders.
“Friendship is a solid team that is going to be another tough opponent,” said Jackets coach Brad Waggoner. “They are huge on the line of scrimmage and have a very talented back in Jajuan Foutch.
“We are going to have to have a great week of preparation to get ready for this challenge. It’s our home opener on the Creekbank and we look forward to hosting a very tough opponent.”
The Jackets have won 21 of the 28 games these two teams have played, but Friendship has won three of the last four meetings, including the most recent game, a 35-0 Friendship win on its home field.
Middle school: The JSMS Jr. Jackets defeated Walter J. Baird 42-26 on the Creekbank on Aug. 15, raising their record to 1-1 on the season.
JSMS was to play at Macon County on Tuesday and will travel to DeKalb County on Thursday, Aug. 31.