Yellow Jackets fumble away chances vs. Friendship

The home opener for the Trousdale County Yellow Jackets was a disappointing one with a 20-16 loss to the Friendship Christian Commanders on Friday night.
The hosts fought to a 16-7 third-quarter lead before giving up 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.
“Friday night was a tough loss,” said Jackets coach Brad Waggoner. “When you play a good team, the game usually comes down to three to five plays and you just never know which plays they are going to be.”
The Yellow Jackets got on the scoreboard first when junior Keyvont Baines kicked a 25-yard field goal with 5:38 remaining in the first half.
Trousdale received the second-half kickoff but a short kick was muffed and recovered by Friendship at the Jackets’ 39-yard line.
Coach John McNeal’s team wasted little time getting their first points via a 14-yard run from Justin Seagraves. Freshman Neill Kane’s kick made it a 7-3 lead for Friendship.
Baines put the Yellow Jackets back on top with a 28-yard scoring run, followed by a 35-yard scamper to the end zone on the next possession. Baines hit one of two kicks as the Jackets enjoyed a 16-7 lead and were feeling good about their chances.
Trousdale’s defense held Friendship (2-0) and looked to have gotten the ball back late in the third quarter, but a fumbled punt set up the Commanders at the Jackets’ 36-yard line.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, the Commanders got a 23-yard touchdown run from senior Jajuan Foutch. Kane’s kick cut the deficit to 16-14 and put momentum squarely on Friendship’s side.
“The ball just didn’t bounce our way,” Waggoner said. “I’m proud of these boys for their effort and fighting back after some of our mistakes. But give credit to the opponent for cashing in our mistakes.”
Foutch would score the go-ahead touchdown for Friendship with 7:04 left to play. The Commanders went for two but were denied, leaving the score at 20-16.
Trousdale (1-1) drove to the Friendship 26 but the drive stalled after a bad snap left the Jackets with fourth and 12. Baines’ pass fell incomplete and Friendship would run out the clock.
Baines finished with 19 carries for 87 yards and both touchdowns for the Yellow Jackets. He also completed six of 11 passes for 122 yards.
Sophomore Tarvaris Claiborne led the defense with nine tackles.
Foutch led Friendship with 18 carries for 123 yards and two TDs.
Trousdale County is 21-8 all time against Friendship, but the Commanders have now won two in a row and four of the last five games.