Yellow Jackets Golf Classic to be held Saturday

The Trousdale County High School football program will hold its ninth annual Yellow Jacket Golf Classic on Saturday.
Held at Long Hollow Golf Course in Gallatin, the tournament serves as an alumni event and fundraiser for the Yellow Jacket program.
The tournament is a four-man scramble with an entry fee of $400 per team or $100 per individual. Any former Yellow Jacket player with a state championship ring will receive a $25 discount. There is a minimum of three players per team and there will be three flights, with other prizes based on the number of participants.
Registration and breakfast will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday, with the tournament teeing off at 8 a.m. Lunch will be provided by Pig Pen BBQ at noon and awards will be handed out at 12:30 p.m.
For more information or to sign up to play, contact Brad Waggoner (404-680-9573, bradwaggoner@tcschools.org) or Ben Johnson, (615-417-5170, benjohnson@tcschools.org).