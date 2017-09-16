Yellow Jackets ground out win over Westmoreland

Trousdale County ground out another victory Friday night as the Yellow Jackets rushed for 457 yards in a 42-6 victory over Westmoreland.
Keyvont Baines led the Yellow Jackets (4-1, 2-0 4-2A) with 145 yards on nine carries, while Kobe Ford added 111 yards on 12 carries. Baines scored twice in the second quarter on runs of 50 and 56 yards as the Yellow Jackets took a 12-0 lead into the locker room.
“The first half, we shot ourselves in the foot. We had some penalties, miscommunication on the line of scrimmage,” said Trousdale coach Brad Waggoner.
Trousdale’s defense continued its strong play, holding Westmoreland (2-2, 1-1) to 181 total yards while forcing a pair of turnovers. Much of that came on the first drive of the game as Westmoreland drove to within the 20 before turning the ball over downs.
“Our defense did a great job after that first drive,” Waggoner said.
Ford helped the Yellow Jackets pull away with a pair of third-quarter touchdowns, including a 40-yarder on the first play of the second half. He would add a 31-yard run that saw hit make multiple cuts through the Westmoreland defense.
“It’s always great to get a win, and we’re glad the kids did what it took,” Waggoner said. “The field conditions were horrible, but our kids responded.”
A muddy field may have led to an injury, as Trousdale senior receiver Trace McGuire was helped off the field after sustaining an undisclosed leg injury on a punt return in the second quarter.
The loss of McGuire came one week after freshman standout Cameron Rankins suffered a season-ending knee injury against Gordonsville.
“Losing guys is tough, but the next guys have to step up,” Waggoner said. “We had guys tonight who were put in different spots. We’ve just got to get better every week.”
