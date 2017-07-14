Yellow Jackets hit the passing circuit

With the two-week dead period over, the Trousdale County Yellow Jackets have resumed their preparations for the upcoming football season.
On Thursday in a 7-on-7 passing event at Riverdale, the Jackets advanced to the quarterfinals before falling to Wilson Central, a team they had beaten earlier in the day. The Jackets also recorded victories over Page, Forrest and Clarksville Academy.
On Saturday, the Yellow Jackets will travel to Gallatin for another 7-on-7 competition.
Next week, the Jackets will host their own 7-on-7 event on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at Jim Satterfield Stadium. Scheduled to join Trousdale County in the competition are Station Camp, Red Boiling Springs, Portland and Cannon County.
“We are using these days to work on our passing offense and to get reps going against another defense, and get better with our routes and timing, while defensively working on our pass defense and coverage responsibilities,” said TCHS coach Brad Waggoner.
“I’m not a big 7-on-7 guy because I think it’s different and sometimes unrealistic when you don’t have pads on. But I do think it’s good to get timing and reps on responsibilities in.”