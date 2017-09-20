Yellow Jackets hit road to face Macon County

Trousdale County will travel to Lafayette this week as the Yellow Jackets will take on the Macon County Tigers in a non-region tilt.
Fifth-year coach Nathan Wilson has his Tigers at 3-1 this season. Macon has defeated Westmoreland (10-7), White House-Heritage (28-26) and Cumberland County (49-13) after opening with a 39-22 home loss to Smith County.
“We have another big opportunity against as very tough Macon County team,” said Trousdale coach Brad Waggoner. “It’s basically the sixth straight tough game for us and I know we will get their best shot, especially being at their place with a huge crowd being that this is a rivalry game.
“They have one of the best quarterback/athletes that we will play in the Carlisle kid. He is very tough and he basically single-handedly beat us the last time they played Trousdale County.
“So we are looking forward to the opportunity and we need a great week of preparation and focus to get ready for Macon County!”
The will be the 75th meeting between the teams, with the Yellow Jackets holding a 55-19 advantage.
The Jackets were riding a seven-game winning streak over the Tigers before losing the last meeting 27-21 in double overtime on the Creekbank on Aug. 22, 2014.
In that game, senior Kenyan Harper had over 100 yards, including a 49-yard touchdown, in the first half before suffering a knee injury in the second quarter.
Macon County quarterback Seth Carlisle, then a freshman, scored the game’s final three touchdowns, including the game-winner in the second overtime period.
Middle school: The Jim Satterfield Jr. Jackets will not defend their conference championship after a 62-22 loss at Upperman on Sept. 12.
The loss put the Jr. Jackets at 3-3 on the season entering Tuesday’s season finale with Watertown. Results were not available at press time.