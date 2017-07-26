Yellow Jackets host 7-on-7 passing event

The Trousdale County Yellow Jackets hosted a 7-on-7 passing event on July 18 in preparations for the 2017 season.
Station Camp and Red Boiling Springs also took part in the competition.
“We had another great evening in 7-on-7 to get better,” said Jackets coach Brad Waggoner. “We worked on ourselves and trying to get better at what we do.
“We practiced our kids for 2½ hours beforehand, and I wanted to see our guys push through the 7-on-7 when tired. I thought we did a good job of handling that. Our motto is to get better every day. Take one day at a time.”
The Jackets are scheduled to host the Forrest Rockets on Friday evening for a 7 p.m. scrimmage.
A ‘Meet the Jackets’ event will be held on Friday, Aug. 4 at Trousdale County High School in conjunction with the county fair. A time had not been set as of press time.
The Jackets will host the 29th annual Tobacco Bowl Jamboree presented by BodyGuard Sports Medicine on Aug. 11 and face Smith County, before opening the 2017 season at Lebanon on Aug. 18.