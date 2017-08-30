Yellow Jackets open region play at Watertown

Trousdale County will play its first Region 4-2A game of the season on Friday when the Yellow Jackets travel to Watertown to face the Purple Tigers.
Watertown is 1-1 on the season with a 20-0 win over Gordonsville and a 42-21 loss at Mt. Juliet Christian.
“Watertown is a tough opponent,” Jackets coach Brad Waggoner said. “This is where the season begins for us. This one counts toward our goal.
“They are a very talented team that is going to spread us out and we are going to have to have a great week of practice preparing for it.
“I look for our guys to bounce back. This is our first region game and the way our schedule is, each week just seems to get tougher.”
This will be the 75th meeting between the rivals, with the Jackets holding a 49-24-1 edge in the series.
Trousdale County has won the last eight games, including the most recent in 2014 when the Jackets won 21-0 at Watertown. In that game, Austin Ford had 19 carries for 101 yards, plus three receptions for 152 yards that included a 90-yard touchdown.
Middle school: The JSMS Jr. Jackets saw their record fall to 1-2 with a 44-20 loss at Macon County on Aug. 24.
The Jr. Jackets will play Thursday at DeKalb County at 6:30 p.m.