Yellow Jackets place two on TSWA all-state team

Two Trousdale County players were named Thursday to the Class 2A all-state football team, as selected by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association.
Keyvont Baines was named to the team as an athlete, while Jake Gregory was named as a defensive lineman. Both are juniors and will return next season for the Yellow Jackets, who finished 8-4 this season.
Baines rushed for 1,005 yards and 11 touchdowns and threw for 853 yards and seven TDs while playing quarterback. Baines also returned kicks for the Yellow Jackets and was named the Region 4-2A Offensive Player of the Year.
Gregory had 125 tackles, 20 for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery and took 4-2A Defensive Player of the Year honors. As a sophomore, he was named to the Class 1A all-state team by TNHighSchoolFootball.com.
“I am very proud of Jake and Keyvont on making first-team all state,” said Yellow Jackets coach Brad Waggoner. “It’s a great honor and I am very proud of their achievement, but I know both of them would tell you that it wouldn’t be possible without their team.
“We look forward to having both of them back for 2018 and them providing the leadership we need to get Trousdale County football back to where we want it.”
TSWA Class 2A all-state football team
Class 2A
OFFENSE
QB – Ethan Cobb, Eagleville
QB – Gavin Stanfield, Waverly Central
RB – Tre Davidson, Columbia Academy
RB – Trey Jones, Union City
WR – Graham Hatcher, Eagleville
WR – Heath Price, Watertown
WR – Trey Tidwell, Waverly Central
OL – Andrew Foster, Scotts Hill
OL – Caleb Garrett, Rockwood
OL – Josh Hill, Forrest
OL – Austin Jernigan, Union City
OL – Colton Quick, Union City
ATH – Keyvont Baines, Trousdale County
K – Noah Holsinger, Trinity Christian
DEFENSE
DL – Marvin Cliff, Peabody
DL – Jake Gregory, Trousdale County
DL –Khance Hill, Peabody
DL – Tracey Justice, Tyner
LB – Joshua Cook, Columbia Academy
LB – Jawan Martin, Meigs County
LB – Josiah Millsaps, Tellico Plains
LB – Michael Punzalan, Jackson County
DB – Jaylen Bowens, Tyner
DB – Rush Lansdell, Columbia Academy
DB – Zander Price, Rockwood
DB – Jacob Saylors, Marion County
ATH – Aaron Swafford, Meigs County
P – Gabe Boring, Bledsoe County