Yellow Jackets’ playoff run ends vs. Marion County

Trousdale County’s playoff run came to an end Friday night with a 32-14 home loss to Marion County in the second round.
The loss was just the seventh on the Creekbank during a state-record run of 30 consecutive playoff appearances by the Yellow Jackets, who finished the season at 8-4.
“It was a tough night for us,” said coach Brad Waggoner. “The turnovers really hurt us getting anything going on offense and we got hurt on the edge on defense.
“You have to give Marion County credit for doing what they had to do to win the game.”
Trousdale County won the coin toss and deferred its decision until the second half.
Marion County (7-5) received the opening kick and needed only five plays to reach the end zone. Senior Jacob Saylors, who was named a Mr. Football finalist on Monday, ran 46 yards down the visitors’ sideline to put the Warriors up 7-0.
On Trousdale’s first offensive play, the Jackets lost a fumble to give Marion possession at the 27-yard line.
The Yellow Jacket defense made a stand, allowing one first down and forcing a 27-yard field goal attempt that was blocked by senior Trace McGuire.
Marion County would extend the lead to 14-0 with 2:20 left in the first quarter when senior Kane Hale stretched across the goal line after catching a 19-yard pass from junior quarterback Isaiah Sampson.
The Jackets tried to get back in the game with their best drive of the night, going 10 plays down the field and capping the drive with a 4-yard pass from junior Keyvont Baines to sophomore Tarvaris Claiborne. Baines’ kick cut the deficit to 14-7.
Trousdale County’s next turnover came after a long run down the sideline by senior Isiah Harper, who fumbled after having the ball punched out by a trailing Marion defender. The Warriors would then drive for a 6-yard scoring run by Saylors. Claiborne blocked the extra point, but the Jackets were left trailing 20-7 at halftime.
Trousdale took the second-half kickoff and went three and out before punting. The Warriors then put together a seven-play drive that was capped by Brett Nelson’s 7-yard touchdown run. A two-point try was stuffed by the Jackets, who now trailed 26-7 with 7:39 left in the third quarter.
Trousdale attempted to come back as Harper found the end zone from 17 yards out on the Jackets’ next possession. The score was the 28th of Harper’s career and cut the deficit to 26-14.
Marion’s final score came early in the fourth quarter as Sampson carried the ball three yards for a touchdown. Another two-point try failed but left the score at 32-14, where it would stand.
Saylors finished with 22 carries for 235 yards and two touchdowns.
Baines finished with 136 yards on 13 carries for the Jackets, putting him over the 1,000-yard mark for the season. Harper added 75 yards and a score on eight carries.
The Jackets committed a season-high six turnovers, losing three fumbles and with Baines throwing three interceptions.
Seven seniors, who played for three different coaches, finished their careers on the Creekbank. They are Logan Calhoun, Austin Demonbreum, Harper, McGuire, Dustin O’Saile, Braison Raney and Christian Stacey.
“While I’m disappointed for these seniors because it was their last game as a Yellow Jacket, I am really looking forward to getting started on 2018 with the team we have returning,” Waggoner said. “I told these guys to remember everything about that moment Friday night.
“We will work and do what it takes to get back to that moment next year and we will be ready for it. We had a lot of young guys get a lot of quality reps this season and I am excited for the future of Jackets football.”