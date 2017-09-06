Yellow Jackets pour it on against Watertown

The Trousdale County Yellow Jackets took their first step toward a potential Region 4-2A championship with an impressive 42-6 victory at Watertown on Friday night.
The Jackets scored on their first and third possessions en route to a 20-0 halftime lead, then added two more touchdowns in the third quarter to invoke the TSSAA’s running clock rule.
“I was proud of how our players responded to last week’s disappoint loss,” said coach Brad Waggoner. “Like I told the players, one game doesn’t define a season and good teams respond.
“I was proud of how they responded, especially with the weather the way it was.”
The field at Robinson Stadium was already wet and the game was played in a steady rain, but the elements didn’t faze the Yellow Jackets, who forced three turnovers while not committing one of their own.
The Jackets (2-1, 1-0) did receive their share of penalties, being flagged nine times for 85 yards, compared to four for 25 yards for the Purple Tigers (1-2, 0-1).
Trousdale’s offense averaged over 10 yards per carry, totaling 371 yards and six touchdowns on 36 carries.
Junior Keyvont Baines took snaps at both tailback and quarterback while running for 146 yards and a 68-yard score on 18 attempts. Freshman Cameron Rankins added nine runs for 111 yards and three touchdowns, including runs of 39 and 41 yards. Sophomore Kobe Ford had two carries for 76 yards, including a 66-yard TD.
Defensive coordinator Scott Booth saw his side led by sophomore linebacker Tarvaris Claiborne, who had 10 solo tackles and four assists. Junior Jake Gregory was credited with seven tackles, including two for loss, and a forced fumble. Junior Houston Stafford, making his first start, had seven tackles, a pass breakup, a fumble recovery and a blocked extra point.
Ford also added two interceptions on defense.
“It was a big win because it was a region game,” Waggoner said. “It was a team win and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
It was the Jackets’ ninth consecutive win over Watertown and their 50th in a 75-game series that started in 1927.
Middle school: The JSMS Jr. Jackets raised their record to 2-2 with a 16-8 win at DeKalb County on Aug. 31.
Bryson Claiborne scored all the points for JSMS, who had Homecoming on Tuesday.
Coach Brandon Eden’s boys will next play at Upperman on Tuesday, Sept. 12.