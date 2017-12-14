Yellow Jackets put 12 on All-Region football team

Coming off their most successful season since 2014, the Trousdale County Yellow Jackets had 12 players named to the All-Region 4-2A team.
The Yellow Jackets finished 8-4, winning the region championship and reaching the second round of the playoffs.
Quarterback Keyvont Baines was named the region’s Offensive Player of the Year, while lineman Jake Gregory won honors as Defensive Player of the Year. First-year coach Brad Waggoner was also named the region’s Coach of the Year.
Baines, a junior, rushed for 1,005 yards on 129 attempts, averaging 7.8 yards per carry, and scored 11 touchdowns. He also threw for 853 yards and seven TDs.
“Keyvont had a great year for us,” Waggoner said. “He was a dynamic player for us on offense and in the return game too. Most teams didn’t kick the ball to him, so he didn’t get many chances to return kickoffs.
“Keyvont’s a player we’re really looking forward to having back next year. He will give you everything he’s got every Friday night.”
Gregory, also a junior, finished the season with 125 tackles, 20 of those for loss. He had two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
“Jake is probably the best football player in the region,” Waggoner said. “I would take him over anybody in the region. He’s got a good shot at making all-state.
“He was the anchor on the offensive and defensive line. He’s a leader, an extremely hard worker in the locker room.”
Also making the All-Region squad were sophomores Kobe Ford (RB) and Tarvaris Claiborne (LB), juniors Xavian Seay (OL), Noah Hrobsky (OL) and Houston Stafford (SS), and seniors Dustin O’Saile (OL) and Trace McGuire (WR). Freshmen Cameron Rankins (RB) and Mason Basford (OL) were named honorable mention members of the team, as was senior Isiah Harper (RB).
Claiborne is another potential all-state performer for the Yellow Jackets, having amassed 118 tackles, 10 for loss, two sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles. He also blocked two kicks on special teams.
Waggoner said he was excited about having such a strong nucleus to build around for the 2018 season, with nine of the 12 honorees returning.
“Our three seniors have been mainstays of the program and will be tough to replace,” Waggoner said. “But we have a lot of guys back and hopefully have a chance to improve and do a lot of things better.”
