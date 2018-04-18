Yellow Jackets recognize basketball players at banquet

By Jerry Richmond, Sports Staff Writer

The Trousdale County basketball coaches recently held their awards banquet and recognized a number of players.

Lady Jackets coach Jeremy Wilhelm handed out the following awards: Freshman Award, Claire Belcher; Offensive Award, Kaylynn Dalton and Chloe Donoho; Defensive Award, Katelyn Fergusson; Most Improved Award, Karissa Goss and Morgan White; Coach’s Award, Kinley Brown; Lady Jacket Award, Tori Simmons; and Senior Award, Dalton and Fergusson.

Jackets coach Ryan Sleeper recognized: Horizon Award, Trent Pharris; Most Dedicated Award, Alex Ford; Yellow Jacket Award, Malkam Brinkley and Chase Haynes; Hustle Award, Tarvaris Claiborne; Most Improved Award, Octavis Rickman; Best Defensive Award, Trace McGuire and Kobe Ford; Best Offensive Award, Keyvont Baines and Will Belcher; and Most Valuable Player, Braison Raney.

Additionally, Bridget Gregory presented each coach with a check for $3,940 on behalf of the Hartsville Rebounders Club.