Yellow Jackets rout Jackson County to end regular season

With the Region 4-2A championship already wrapped up, Trousdale County came into Friday’s matchup against Jackson County looking to make a statement as the playoffs begin.
The Yellow Jackets (7-3, 5-0) did just that, scoring 27 points in the third quarter of a dominating 47-20 victory over the Blue Devils (5-5, 2-3).
“It was a tough week from being out of our routine (for fall break), but our players did a great job tonight of coming out and dominating the game,” said Trousdale coach Brad Waggoner.
Trousdale struck first as Kobe Ford burst through the Jackson County defensive line and raced 36 yards to the end zone. The Yellow Jackets extended the lead early in the second quarter after blocking a punt to set up first and goal from the 2. Ford plunged through the line to make it 14-0.
Quarterback Keyvont Baines added a long scoring run just before halftime as Trousdale County took a 20-0 lead into the locker room.
The Yellow Jackets put the game out of reach with big plays in the third quarter as Isiah Harper broke off a 35-yard run, followed by a 65-yard catch from Tarvaris Claiborne and a 41-yard run from Houston Stafford. Sebastian Linarez’s 17-yard run with 4:36 left in the third quarter made it 47-7 and started a running clock.
“We stressed to the guys about coming out in the second half and putting it away,” Waggoner said. “We got a lot of young guys in to play and saw a lot of nice things.”
Jackson County converted a pair of fourth-quarter fumbles into touchdowns against Trousdale’s backups to make the score somewhat more respectable.
Trousdale County will host Bledsoe County in the first round of the playoffs next Friday, while Jackson County will travel to Chattanooga Tyner.
“It’s a good, solid win going into the playoffs,” Waggoner said. “We look forward to hosting next week.”
