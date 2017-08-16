Yellow Jackets set to open season at Lebanon

The Trousdale County Yellow Jackets will open their 2017 football season on Friday with a trip to Clifton Tribble Field to face the Lebanon Blue Devils.
The Blue Devils are fighting to change their football culture that saw them post a 1-10 record last year and go 9-53 over the previous six seasons.
Lebanon hasn’t had a winning season since Bobby Brown left Trousdale County in 2006 to become the Blue Devils’ coach, where he led them to a 6-5 record.
Chuck Gentry has accepted the rebuilding job at Lebanon and, along with some new assistants, has brought a renewed enthusiasm to the program. This is Gentry’s first head coaching job after spending the previous 18 years as an assistant under Jimmy Maynard at Smith County and Cookeville.
The Blue Devils have some talent at quarterback in junior Chandler Crite (6-foot-1, 170), a returning starter. Last season he threw for 681 yards and five touchdowns while running for 445 yards and two scores.
The featured ball carrier will be senior tailback Tyrique Cooper (6-0, 170), who ran for 467 yards and eight touchdowns on 71 carries last season.
Leading the Blue & White defense will be all-region senior linebacker Preston Parks (5-11, 200), who recorded 109 tackles in 2016, including 14 for loss.
“Lebanon will definitely be an extremely tough opponent,” said TCHS coach Brad Waggoner. “They are a 6A school with almost 2,000 more students than we have. They are much bigger than we are and have twice the numbers we have. But it is a great opportunity for our football team to get the chance to play in a big venue and have the chance to compete with one of the bigger schools in the state. We just need a great week of practice and to continue to get better as a team. We look forward to the opportunity.”
The Jackets and Blue Devils have not met on the gridiron since 1970, when Trousdale County won 24-0 on the Creekbank. In that game, junior quarterback Billy Linville ran for two touchdowns and threw another to Stan Robinson.
Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. in Lebanon. It will be the first time Trousdale County has ever faced a 6A team.
The game can be heard live on WTNK-93.5 FM, 1090 AM and online at funradiotn.com. Live scoring updates are also available from The Vidette via the free ScoreStream app.