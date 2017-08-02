Yellow Jackets shine in scrimmage vs. Forrest

The Trousdale County Yellow Jackets put on the pads last week and finished with a solid performance in a home scrimmage Friday night against Forrest.
Granted it was a scrimmage, but the Jackets pretty much had their way with the Rockets as they needed only three plays to score a touchdown and crossed the goal line nine times to only three for the visitors from Chapel Hill for the night.
The Rockets went 11-2 in 2016 and won 21 of their last 25 games, Forrest was picked by state coaches to win Region 5-2A this year.
“It was a good opportunity to get our players on film and see them compete,” said Trousdale County coach Brad Waggoner. “We have a ton of things to work on, but I was pleased with our effort.”
“We have got to do a better job of protecting the football and controlling our emotions. The good thing is that it is all fixable and will be addressed in practice.”
“Looking forward to getting back to work and continue to improve. That’s what’s important right now. Get better every day.”
Meet the Jackets: A “Meet the Jackets” event will be Friday at 6 p.m. in the Trousdale County High School gym. All high school, middle school and youth-league players, coaches, cheerleaders, managers and ball girls will be introduced.
Jr. Jackets open Aug. 8: The Satterfield Middle Junior Jackets will open their 2017 football season Aug. 8 at 6:30 p.m. when they play host to Stone Memorial.
Brandon Eden and Paul Pierson coach the Junior Jackets.