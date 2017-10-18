Yellow Jackets shut out Cascade to claim region title

Trousdale County claimed the Region 4-2A championship last week after defeating Cascade 42-0 on homecoming night in Hartsville.
The win, coupled with Jackson County’s 31-14 loss to Watertown, secured the region title for the Yellow Jackets.
“I am really proud of the players and their preparation for the game,” said Trousdale coach Brad Waggoner. “We had a great week of practice and the guys were really focused. I told them all week that we need to be prepared and focus on winning a region championship. It was great to get that done Friday night.”
Cascade (0-8, 0-4) started the game with the ball but the Champions quickly went three and out.
The Yellow Jackets (6-3, 4-0) put together a six-play, 70-yard drive capped by senior Isiah Harper’s 17-yard run. Trousdale County would score touchdowns on all five of its possessions in the first half to take a 35-0 lead into the locker room and start a running clock in the second half.
The Jackets took the ball to start the second half and needed just two plays to up the score to 42-0 as sophomore tight end Tarvaris Claiborne scored his first career touchdown on a 44-yard pass from junior Keyvont Baines.
Harper had his best game of the season, rushing for 108 yards and two touchdowns on just six carries. Sophomore Kobe Ford added 38 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries.
Baines completed eight of 11 passes for 112 yards and a score.
Junior defensive end Jake Gregory and junior defensive back Dyson Satterfield led the Trousdale defense with six tackles each. Claiborne, junior Houston Stafford, sophomore Will Holder and freshman Alex Ford each were credited with four stops.
“While it was great to win the region championship and reach that team goal of ours, we are now turning our attention to trying to make a playoff run to reach the ultimate goal,” Waggoner said.
Trousdale County is off this week and will host Jackson County to close the regular season on Oct. 27, which will be Senior Night. The Yellow Jackets will open the playoffs at home on Nov. 3 against the fourth-place team from Region 3-2A.