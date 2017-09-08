Yellow Jackets shut out Gordonsville

Trousdale County came into Friday night’s matchup with Gordonsville with a rivalry-sized chip on its shoulder and it showed as the Yellow Jackets routed the Tigers 42-0 at Jim Satterfield Stadium.
Trousdale County (3-1) lost 9-0 at Gordonsville (1-3) in 2016, just the second loss in the series for the Yellow Jackets in a quarter-century.
“We mentioned it some, but knew Gordonsville had a really good running back and they were going to be a tough team coming in here,” said Trousdale coach Brad Waggoner.
“We got a big win last week (at Watertown), so we had to come back this week and not let up.”
The Trousdale defense did not let up, holding Gordonsville to 202 total yards and recording its first shutout of the season.
Tigers running back Braxton Givens, who had 173 yards rushing in the 2016 game, ground out 135 yards on 33 carries but was mostly held in check.
The teams played a scoreless first quarter before Kobe Ford’s 8-yard run gave the Yellow Jackets an 8-0 lead with 8:50 left before halftime. Ford converted the two-point run after a roughing-the-kicker penalty was called against Gordonsville.
Trousdale County would strike again before halftime as Keyvont Baines found receiver Trace McGuire on a 12-yard slant for a 14-0 lead that the Yellow Jackets took into the locker room.
Trousdale would grab the momentum at the start of the third quarter when tight end Braison Raney grabbed a short kickoff and raced 58 yards to the end zone and a 21-0 lead for the home team.
“We did some things and tried to be cute in the first half. That was my fault,” Waggoner said. “In the second half, we tried to get back to the basics of what we do.
“Raney’s score set up a big second half for us and we rolled from there.”
Baines would find McGuire on a short pass that the receiver turned into a 56-yard score after juking a defender on the home sideline. The Yellow Jacket quarterback added a 43-yard run that involved leaping over a Gordonsville defender early in the fourth quarter to make it a 35-0 game and start the running clock.
Baines finished with 104 yards rushing on six carries while throwing for 146 yards and two scores.
“We probably threw the ball a little more than we want to, but that’s something we’re going to need down the road,” Waggoner added.
Waggoner said he was proud of a young team that is growing up, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
“We’ve got lots of young guys out there. They’re getting valuable experience that’s going to pay down the line. Some of these guys have to wait their turn to play, but they’re going to provide a lot of competition next spring.”
