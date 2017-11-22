Yellow Jackets down Smith County in basketball opener

By Jerry Richmond, Sports Staff Writer

Trousdale County started its 2017-18 basketball season at Smith County on Nov. 14, returning from Carthage with a split of the two games.

The Yellow Jackets raced out to a 14-4 first-quarter lead and went on to win 56-40 over the Owls, who were shorthanded because of a number of players also on the football team.

“I thought it was great for our guys to start the year with a win,” said first-year coach Ryan Sleeper. “But it also showed we have plenty to work on.”

Junior Keyvont Baines paced the Jackets with 14 points while junior Will Belcher was also in double figures with 12 as the Jackets broke a seven-game losing streak against Smith County.

Senior Trace McGuire added nine point, sophomore Tarvaris Claiborne eight and senior Braison Raney six points along with seven rebounds. Freshman Alex Ford had three points while senior Octavius Rickman and sophomore Kobe Ford each had two.

“We must become more disciplined and get in better shape,” Sleeper said. “Our schedule only gets tougher, but we are excited for the challenge.”

In the girls’ game, sophomore Chloe Donoho poured in a career-high 18 points in a losing effort as the Lady Jackets fell 42-33.

Trousdale County led 29-26 late in the third quarter but was outscored 16-4 the remainder of the way. It was the Lady Jackets’ sixth consecutive loss to the Lady Owls.

“We did some things good, but we have a lot to improve on; it’s a young team,” said coach Jeremy Wilhelm. “They go hard and want to do the things we ask. We played a lot of young kids and this will make us deeper and better as the season continues.”

Senior Kaylynn Dalton followed with six points before leaving the game with a shoulder injury during the second half.

Senior Katelyn Fergusson added five points while sophomore Tori Simmons and freshman Kinley Brown each had two points.

Trousdale County hosted Gallatin and Monday night and will travel to Westmoreland next Tuesday.