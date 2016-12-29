Yellow Jackets struggle at White Co. tournament

By Jerry Richmond, Sports Staff Writer

Both Trousdale County basketball teams played in the ninth annual Sonic Shoot-out in White County last week, but the Jackets returned home with just one victory in six games.

That win came courtesy of the Lady Jackets on Dec. 21 as they defeated Murfreesboro’s Central Magnet 51-47.

The Lady Jackets took a 37-30 lead into the fourth quarter but saw the Lady Tigers (4-8) fight back to take a 45-43 lead before Trousdale clawed its way back into the lead. Free throws helped secure the win for the Lady Jackets.

Senior Makenzee Dixon poured in a game-high 27 points while juniors Kaylynn Dalton and Katelyn Fergusson had nine each. Freshman Chloe Donoho added four points and senior Jamey McKoin two.

“We did a better job of starting the game off with putting up early points,” Coach Jeremy Wilhelm said. “I thought overall we did a better job in a lot of areas, but we have got to not get in early foul trouble.

“Our team grew up a lot this past week, and it will show in our district play.”

The Lady Jackets started their tournament run the previous day with a 62-42 loss to Middle Tennessee Christian (5-5). The Lady Jackets started slow, trailed by six at halftime and were outscored by 14 in the second half.

Fergusson led the way with 15 points, while Dixon also reached double figures with 13. Dalton added six points while Donoho and McKoin each had four.

The Lady Jackets (5-8) concluded the 2016 portion of their schedule with a matchup on Dec. 22 against tradition-rich Cannon County.

Trousdale County raced out to a 25-5 lead after the first quarter and led 38-30 going into halftime. But the Lionettes (5-7) clawed back to tie the game at 45 in the game’s final minute before hitting two free throws to claim a 47-45 victory.

The Lady Jackets had a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds but were unsuccessful.

Dixon scored 15 of her 17 points in the first half before fouling out with 18.3 seconds left to play. Fergusson added 14 point and Dalton had 11. Donoho and McKoin rounded out the scoring with two and one points respectively.

Meanwhile, the Yellow Jackets started their own tournament play with a 77-74 loss to Cannon County on Dec. 20. The Jackets had an attempt at a game-tying 3-pointer bounce off the rim at the buzzer.

Junior Trace McGuire scored a career-best 22 points and senior Austin Ford also scored 22 points. Senior Trysten McGuire and sophomore Keyvont Baines each added 10 points, while junior Braison Raney had seven and senior Jacob Woodard three.

The next day, the Jackets took on Class AAA opponent Tullahoma. Trousdale led for most of the first half and kept the game close in the second half before falling 56-53 to the Wildcats (4-7).

Baines finished with 19 points while Trace McGuire had 13 and Woodard 11, all in the second half. Raney had six points, and Trysten McGuire and Ford each scored two. Ford fouled out with 7:25 left to play.

On Dec. 22, the Jackets took the court at 9:30 a.m. but didn’t seem to get the wakeup call in a 66-52 loss to Smith County (7-6).

Trousdale County (5-8) fell behind 15-0 but rallied to within two at halftime. But Smith County pulled away late for its eighth consecutive victory over the Jackets.

Trysten McGuire came off the bench to lead the way with 14 points while Raney added 12. Freshman Tarvaris Claiborne added seven points while Austin Ford had five and Trace McGuire four. Senior Colton Gammons and freshman Kobe Ford had three each, while Baines and sophomore Houston Stafford each scored two.

Trousdale County will resume district action on Jan. 3 when the Yellow Jackets travel to Gordonsville. The Jackets swept both games with the Tigers earlier this season in Hartsville.