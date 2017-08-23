Yellow Jackets topple Class 6A Lebanon in 2017 debut

With one of the most exciting finishes one would ever want to see, the Trousdale County Yellow Jackets opened their 2017 football season with a dramatic 10-6 road win over the Lebanon Blue Devils on Friday.
The outcome remained in doubt until the last play of the game, when Lebanon quarterback Chandler Crite threw a pass into the end zone that was deflected by junior Keyvont Baines and intercepted by freshman Cameron Rankins.
“It’s nothing different from middle school,” Rankins said. “Just bigger guys, larger crowds. But if you want to be a great player you can’t let it faze you.”
After having a touchdown called back by a penalty on their first drive, the Jackets got on the scoreboard early in the second quarter when Rankins ran 29 yards through the Blue Devils defense for a touchdown with 10:40 remaining.
Sophomore Kobe Ford also had a 29-yard run on the drive to help set up the Jacket offense.
“(Rankins) and Kobe are two different kinds of runners,” said Trousdale coach Brad Waggoner. “Kobe’s more of a dash runner and Cameron’s a bigger guy, more of a pound guy.”
The Trousdale defense responded with a three and out, and the Jackets then put together a 17-play drive that took 8:56 off the lock and ended with Baines kicking a 19-yard field goal on the final play of the first half. The kick sent the Jackets into the locker room with a 10-0 lead.
Trousdale got the ball to start the second half, but lost possession on a fumble by senior Isiah Harper.
Three plays later, Lebanon scored on a 50-yard run by Crite that went down the home sideline. The extra-point attempt was blocked by sophomore linebacker Tarvaris Claiborne.
“It was a great team win Friday night,” Waggoner said. “I am proud of every member of the team and the role they played in it.
“Even though we made some mistakes and had some penalties go against us, I thought our kids kept on fighting and found a way at the end. This is something we can build on as we go on to our next tough opponent in Friendship.”
Ford and Rankins led the Jackets’ rushing attack with 63 and 62 yards respectively.
Rankins also led the defense with 10 tackles and his interception.
Junior Jake Gregory added six tackles, including two for loss.
Trousdale County had never played a 6A team prior to Friday’s win, which was also the 60th of Waggoner’s coaching career.