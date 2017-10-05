Yellow Jackets travel to undefeated Whitwell

Trousdale County will have its longest road trip of the season thus far on Friday when the Yellow Jackets travel to play the Whitwell Tigers.
Whitwell is 6-0 and ranked third in Class 1A, having beaten Boyd-Buchanan (36-0), Bledsoe County (22-3), Copper Basin (51-0), Signal Mountain (43-0), Lookout Valley (56-6) and Polk County (41-6).
The Tigers are also coming off their bye week, but had a potential distraction last week when two players were kicked off the team after a hazing incident, according to media reports.
“Whitwell is a very experienced and tough team,” said Trousdale coach Brad Waggoner. “They are 6-0 and ranked in the top three in the state in Class 1A. Going on the road and playing at their place will be a challenge. It will be a great experience for our team to be like a playoff atmosphere.
“We look forward to the challenge and we will be prepared and ready to go Friday night.”
This will be the third time Trousdale County and Whitwell have met on the football field, with each team winning once previously. Both games were during the playoffs, with the Yellow Jackets winning the most recent meeting 29-0 in the first round in 2014.
Whitwell is located in Marion County at 200 Tiger Trail and is in the Central Time Zone.