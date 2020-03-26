Assault at Trousdale Turner leaves employee hospitalized

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A female correctional officer is recovering from injuries after being assaulted by an inmate last week at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center.

Sources told The Vidette that the guard sustained facial injuries described as “severe but not critical.” Other sources said the injuries included a broken eye socket and broken nose.

Trousdale EMS responded and transported the employee, who was not identified, to Skyline Medical Center for treatment.

CoreCivic spokesman Ryan Gustin issued a statement on the company’s behalf:

“On Thursday, March 19, an employee was assaulted by an inmate at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center. The employee was transported by EMS to an outside hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the assault.

Our partners at the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) were immediately notified and the Office of Investigations and Compliance (OIC) is investigating the incident. The alleged attacker has been identified and transferred to TDOC custody.

In deference to our government partner, all other inquiries regarding the investigation should be directed to TDOC Communications Division at [email protected]”

The facility remains on lockdown, which has reportedly been the case since contraband packages were introduced on March 10.

Visitation has also been suspended, as is the case at all Tennessee prisons, because of the coronavirus crisis. So far, no cases have been found at the facility.

