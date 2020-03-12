Contraband packages brought inside Trousdale Turner prison

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

An investigation remains ongoing after a number of packages containing contraband were brought into the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center.

Law enforcement responded Tuesday morning to the Hartsville prison after reports of multiple packages being tossed over a fence and into the facility.

Sources told The Vidette that 19 packages were retrieved by inmates, leaving prison officials unable to determine what had been brought inside. The facility has reportedly been placed on lockdown with teams brought in to search the compound.

CoreCivic, which owns the Hartsville prison, issued the following statement:

“On Tuesday, March 10, facility staff determined that unknown persons introduced contraband into the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center (TTCC). This incident was immediately reported to Trousdale County Sheriff’s Office and our partners at the Tennessee Department of Correction. We are cooperating fully with the investigation.

“CoreCivic has a zero-tolerance policy for the introduction of contraband into our facilities.”

Anyone with any information about the identity of whoever delivered the contraband is urged to contact law enforcement.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected]