CoreCivic employee charged with smuggling contraband into prison

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

An employee at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center was arrested last month and charged with attempting to smuggle contraband into the Hartsville prison.

Ebony Monique Hicklen, 24, of Hartsville, was charged into introducing/possessing contraband in a penal facility, unlawful drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule IV drug for resale.

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by The Vidette, Hicklen was caught with roughly 8.5 ounces of “a green, leafy substance” that she had allegedly hidden between her thighs under her pants. The package was reportedly intended to be delivered to an inmate.

Hicklen reportedly told investigators this was the second time she had brought contraband into the prison. She also allegedly said there was another such package in her car, which was discovered in a search of the vehicle.

CoreCivic spokeswoman Amanda Gilchrist issued the following statement: “On Friday, May 24, Correctional Officer Ebony Hicklen was caught at checkpoint attempting to introduce drugs into the facility. The incident was immediately reported to the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Office and our partners at the Tennessee Department of Correction. We are cooperating fully with the investigation and the arrested individual’s employment has been terminated.

“CoreCivic has a zero-tolerance policy for the introduction of contraband into our facilities and our actions in this matter reflect that.”

Hicklen was booked into the Trousdale County Jail and released on $7,500 bond. She is scheduled to appear in general sessions court on June 28.

