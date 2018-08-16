CoreCivic employee charged with smuggling drugs, phone into prison

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A corrections officer at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center was arrested last week and charged with two counts of introducing contraband into a penal facility.

Treyvone Edward French, 21, of Lebanon was arrested on Aug. 7 shortly after arriving to work.

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by The Vidette, French allegedly smuggled in approximately 3 grams of cocaine and a cell phone into the facility. He was reportedly in the process of taking the cocaine to inmates when he saw a K-9 dog on duty. After allegedly hiding the drugs, they were discovered by another employee, who notified security.

The affidavit states that French told investigators he had been approached by an unidentified inmate and agreed to bring in contraband, reportedly in conjunction with other employees. The affidavit states that French had been employed at TTCC for about nine months.

A second affidavit states that French, on the same day, was found with a cell phone concealed inside his left shoe. French reportedly told investigators the phone was intended to be sold to an inmate for $1,000 and that he had performed similar acts “several times in the past.”

CoreCivic spokeswoman Amanda Gilchrist issued the following statement on the company’s behalf:

“When the employee was caught at checkpoint attempting to introduce drugs and a cell phone into the facility, it was immediately reported to local law enforcement (Trousdale County Sheriff’s Office) and our partners at the Tennessee Department of Correction. We are cooperating fully with TDOC OIC’s investigation and the arrested individual’s employment has been terminated.

“CoreCivic has a zero-tolerance policy for the introduction of contraband into our facilities and our actions in this matter reflect that.”

French was booked into the Trousdale County Jail and was released on $5,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court on Sept. 14.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.