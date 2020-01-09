Drug arrest made at Trousdale Turner

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

An alleged attempt to introduce drugs into the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center last month led to the arrest of a Jackson woman.

Jacquise Shantell McIntee, 37, was charged on Sunday, Dec. 29 with introduction of contraband into a penal facility, possession of Schedule VI with intent, possession of methamphetamine with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to an arrest affidavit, a correctional officer spotted McIntee approach an inmate she was visiting with food items. The inmate reportedly removed a package from a food bag and stuffed it into his pocket. When taken to be searched, the inmate allegedly tossed the item into a trash can.

The item was found to contain 57 grams of meth and two ounces of marijuana.

CoreCivic spokeswoman Amanda Gilchrist issued a statement on the company’s behalf:

“On Sunday, December 29, visitor Jacquise McIntee was arrested by the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department after attempting to introduce drugs into Trousdale Turner Correctional Center during a visit with an incarcerated individual. Facility staff turned the contraband over to the sheriff’s department and immediately reported the incident to our partners at the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC).

“CoreCivic has a zero-tolerance policy for the introduction of contraband into our facilities. We applaud our staff for their vigilance and their efforts to thwart recent attempts.”

McIntee was booked into the Trousdale County Jail and held on $55,000 bond, where she remained as of press time. She is scheduled to appear in general sessions court on Jan. 10.

