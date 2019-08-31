Employee assaulted at Trousdale Turner prison; facility on lockdown

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

An employee at Hartsville’s Trousdale Turner Correctional Center was taken by helicopter to Vanderbilt Medical Center after being assaulted by an inmate at the facility late Friday afternoon.

The name of the employee is not being released and information on their condition was not immediately available Saturday. The name of the inmate was also not immediately available.

The Hartsville/Trousdale Volunteer Fire Department and EMS responded to the scene to help set up a landing zone for AirEvac, which transported the employee.

CoreCivic spokesman Brandon Bissell issued a statement on the company’s behalf:

“At approximately 6 p.m. Friday, an employee was assaulted by an inmate at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Facility. The employee was transported to an outside hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The inmate suspected in the assault has been isolated from the population and turned over to TDOC custody.

Our partners at the Tennessee Department of Correction were immediately notified and facility staff are cooperating fully with the investigation. The facility remains on lockdown status while the TDOC Office of Investigations and Compliance (OIC) investigates this incident.”

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com. Contributing: Staff reports