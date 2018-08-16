Escapee from Trousdale County Jail recaptured in Kentucky

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A man who escaped from the Trousdale County Jail earlier this month was recaptured last week in Bowling Green, Ky.

According to Sheriff Ray Russell, Charles Christopher Groves, 28, escaped on Aug. 2 while outside in the jail’s recreation yard.

Groves was recaptured on Aug. 9 in Bowling Green, Ky., and was booked into the Warren County Regional Jail. According to the facility’s website, Groves faces charges of bail jumping, persistent felony offender, fugitive and contempt of court. He was scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 15. What charges he will face in Tennessee or when he might be returned here was not known.

Russell told The Vidette that Groves climbed the fence, tearing down razor wire along the way, and made his way across the creek. He was picked up by a car waiting at the high school baseball field.

Information on the vehicle was not immediately available. Russell said investigators were continuing to look into who the getaway driver was.

Russell said the escape took only about a minute and occurred while guards’ attention was focused on other prisoners.

Groves was in the Trousdale County Jail facing various drug charges, according to Russell.

