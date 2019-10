By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A Hartsville man was arrested last week after initially claiming to have been robbed by someone impersonating a wildlife officer.

James Melvin Stansberry, 48, was arrested on Sept. 27 and charged with filing a false report and theft of property.

On Sept. 24, Stansberry allegedly reported to law enforcement that a kayak and paddle were taken from him at the Second Creek boat ramp off Oldham Road.

