A former Drug Task Force agent was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after being indicted by a Trousdale County grand jury on six counts, including vehicular homicide.

Keith Alan Holder, 47, of Carthage, is charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular homicide by recklessness, criminally negligent homicide, leaving the scene of an accident involving death, DUI and fraud of insurance claim.

Holder is charged in the June 2018 death of Donovan Crittendon, 26, whose body was pulled from the Cumberland River near the Highway 141 bridge on June 9.

Crittendon had gone missing June 3 after last being reported in the company of Holder after they reportedly left the Lock Six Apartments together late that evening.

Holder was found by boaters hours later, but reportedly did not disclose that Crittendon was also missing until the following day.

At the time, Holder was employed by the 15th Judicial District Drug Task Force as an agent from Smith County. His employment was terminated later in June as the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate the case at the request of District Attorney General Tommy Thompson.

A press release from the TBI stated in part: “At the request of 15th District Attorney General Tommy Thompson, on June 3, 2018, TBI Agents began investigating an incident in which Keith Holder crashed his personal vehicle into the Cumberland River in Trousdale County. Holder swam to shore and left the scene. His passenger, Donovan Crittendon, died when the vehicle submerged into the river. At the time of the incident, Holder was a deputy with the Smith County Sheriff’s Department, assigned to the 15th Judicial Drug Task Force. He is no longer employed there.”

An autopsy conducted by the Office of the Medical Examiner in Davidson County found the cause of Crittendon’s death was “undetermined,” while listing that Crittendon had a blood alcohol level of 0.126 at the time of his death. The report also states that Crittendon’s body was decomposed when he was found.

Holder was booked into the Trousdale County Jail on $75,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court on June 17.

