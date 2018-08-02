Former Hartsville prison employee faces sex charges

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A former CoreCivic employee has been indicted on charges of having sexual contact with four inmates at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center.

Jacinda Sue Sanders, 38, of Westmoreland, was indicted in June by the Trousdale County grand jury. She was arrested on July 27 and booked into the Trousdale County Jail.

The indictments allege that Sanders “…did unlawfully, while being a law enforcement officer or correctional employee, engage in sexual contact or sexual penetration… with a prisoner or inmate…” The incidents allegedly took place in August 2017.

CoreCivic confirmed that Sanders was no longer employed at the Hartsville prison, but would not give specifics as to when her employment was terminated or information about her duties while employed there.

Department of Corrections records show that three of the four inmates remain incarcerated at TTCC, while one has been moved elsewhere.

CoreCivic spokewoman Amanda Gilchrist made the following statement: “CoreCivic is committed to the safety of every inmate in our care, and we have a zero-tolerance policy for all forms of sexual abuse. As soon as we became aware of this issue, we reported it to local law enforcement and our government partners, and we cooperated fully with the OIC investigation.”

Sanders was released on $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court on Oct. 15.

Additionally, a Hartsville man has been charged with attempting to introduce contraband into the county jail.

Trenton Allen Ervin, 20, was arrested on July 29 and booked into the jail.

Arrest affidavits state that Ervin brought a clear tote containing socks and sandals into the facility. Upon further inspection, deputies felt “a hard lump” in the heels of the sandals.

After being taken apart, one sandal was found to contain tobacco, while the other contained rolling papers and two bags of a “crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamine.”

Ervin was released on $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court on Aug. 10.

