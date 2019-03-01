Former TTCC inmate indicted for attempted murder

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A former inmate at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center has been indicted on a charge of attempted first-degree murder in the September 2017 stabbing of a guard at the facility.

Skiver Keith Millsaps, 27, was indicted by the Trousdale County grand jury last week. He is charged with stabbing a guard on Sept. 6, 2017, allegedly using a piece of sharpened metal to stab the officer in the neck.

Millsaps has since been transferred out of Trousdale Turner. He is currently serving a 30-year sentence for second-degree murder and aggravated burglary.

Previous reports indicated that Millsaps told investigators he was high on methamphetamine during the attack. Other inmates reportedly intervened to stop the attack.

Millsaps was booked into the Trousdale County Jail on $125,000 bond before being returned to TDOC custody. He made his initial appearance in General Sessions Court on Feb. 20.

