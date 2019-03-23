Grand jury indicts Memphis woman on drug charges

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A Trousdale County grand jury has indicted a Memphis woman on multiple charges, including allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs into the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center back in 2016.

Lachhrisie Cheyney Taylor, 29, was indicted on charges of criminal impersonation, introduction of drugs into penal institution and possession of methamphetamine greater than 0.5 grams.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Vidette, Taylor was arrested in December 2016 at the CoreCivic-owned prison after allegedly being discovered attempting to smuggle the drugs into the facility. She allegedly identified herself by another person’s name and was carrying ID belonging to that other person.

Taylor was booked into the Trousdale County Jail and at press time was being held on $70,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court on Friday to face one charge and on May 13 to face the other charges.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.