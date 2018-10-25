Hartsville man charged with assisting in jail escape

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A Hartsville man was arrested last week and charged with facilitating the escape of a prisoner from the Trousdale County Jail back in August.

Marvin Isaac Minor, Jr., 29, was arrested on Oct. 17 after being indicted by the grand jury on one count of conspiracy to escape and one count of criminal responsibility for escape.

Minor is accused of providing temporary sanctuary at a Hartsville home after Charles Groves allegedly escaped from the county jail on Aug. 2 by climbing the fence in the recreation area. Groves was eventually recaptured in Bowling Green, Ky., and remains in the Warren County (KY) Jail on unrelated charges.

Trousdale County deputies are continuing to search for the driver of a vehicle that reportedly picked Groves up after the escape.

Minor was booked into the Trousdale County Jail and was released on $25,000 bond. He made his initial court appearance on Oct. 19 and is scheduled to appear in Criminal Court on Feb. 19.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.