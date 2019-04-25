Hartsville man charged with attempted first-degree murder

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A Hartsville man faces multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder, after a shooting that took place last week.

Leon Wayne Berry, 64, was arrested April 15 after he allegedly went to his ex-girlfriend’s home on Taylor Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. The arrest affidavit said Berry racked a handgun and pointed it at the victim, who was there with her current boyfriend. The victim reportedly told police Berry had threatened her since they broke up in October 2018.

Berry reportedly told the pair, “Y’all [expletive] are going to die today,” and then fired a shot at the current boyfriend. The shot missed and hit the ground, and Berry allegedly yelled for her current boyfriend to come out.

A .9mm shell casing was found at the scene, according to the affidavit, and the weapon was found later that evening at a home Berry went to after he left the scene. The weapon was described as a Luger .9mm.

Berry was booked in at the Trousdale County Jail and charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated domestic assault and possession of a weapon by a felon. He remained on $100,000 bond, and a general sessions court date was scheduled for June 14.

