Hartsville man charged with rape, statutory rape

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Hartsville man on multiple counts of rape and aggravated statutory rape.

At the request of 15th District Attorney General Tommy Thompson, on January 31st, TBI Special Agents, along with deputies with the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department, began investigating allegations involving the rape of a minor.

During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that Ricky Presley of Hartsville was responsible for engaging in sexual contact with a minor on multiple occasions between May and June 2018.

On Wednesday, the Trousdale County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Ricky William Presley (DOB 05/17/1993) with five counts of Rape and five counts of Aggravated Statutory Rape. He was arrested Thursday and booked into the Trousdale County Jail on a $50,000 bond.