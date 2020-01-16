Hartsville man faces assault charge in Macon County

By Craig Harris, Macon County Times

A Hartsville man was charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly pulled a knife on his son.

Johnny Ray Summers, 50, was arrested following the incident, which took place last Friday.

According to the arrest report, Macon County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Bryan Emberton responded to a possible fight in progress at a Pleasant Valley Road address in Hartsville.

Emberton spoke with Summers’ ex-wife when he arrived, who stated that Summers pulled a knife on her son during a verbal altercation.

Embertson spoke with the son, who said that Summers was arguing with the son’s mother and grandmother and cursing at them. When the son came out of the house and told him to stop, Summers pulled a knife out and threatened the son.

The son grabbed a pipe off of the ground and swung it to defend himself, striking Summers’ camper but not hitting Summers.

After Emberton spoke with everyone, Summers was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

His bond was set at $5,000, and his court date is slated for March 18.