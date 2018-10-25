Hartsville man indicted on charge of child rape

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A Hartsville man was arrested last week after being indicted on a charge of rape of a child.

Jonathan Wayne Langford, 50, was booked into the Trousdale County Jail on Oct. 17 and was held on $100,000 bond.

According to the indictment, which was obtained by The Vidette, Langford allegedly “did unlawfully, intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly engage in unlawful sexual penetration of a child less than 13 years of age” in Trousdale County in late September.

The grand jury handed down the indictment after its October meeting.

The charge is a Class A felony and carries a minimum sentence of 25 years in prison.

Langford made his initial court appearance on Oct. 19 and is next scheduled to appear in Criminal Court on Feb. 19.

As of press time, he remained in the Trousdale County Jail.

