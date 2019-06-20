Hartsville man indicted on first-degree murder charge

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Special Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained an indictment for a Trousdale County man in connection to the death of his girlfriend at their Sulphur College Road residence last year.

At the request of 15th District Attorney General Tommy Thompson, TBI Special Agents began investigating the December 2018 death of Dwanna Mayfield on May 28, after an autopsy revealed the cause of the woman’s death was homicide by strangulation. During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information leading to Mayfield’s boyfriend, Jimmy Lee Scruggs, age 59, as the person responsible for the crime.

On Monday, the Trousdale County Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging Scruggs with one count of First Degree Murder. Agents arrested Scruggs on Thursday and booked him into the Trousdale County Jail, where, at the time of this release, he was being held without bond.