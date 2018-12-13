Hartsville man sentenced on child exploitation charges

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Curt Cannamela, 41, of Hartsville, was sentenced on Friday in U.S. District Court for child exploitation crimes, announced U.S. Attorney Don Cochran for the Middle District of Tennessee.

Chief Judge Waverly Crenshaw, Jr. sentenced Cannamela to 188 months in prison, to be followed by lifetime supervision. Cannamela was charged in a criminal information in November 2017 and pleaded guilty in January to enticement of a minor; receipt of child pornography; and distribution of child pornography.

In March 2016, agents with Homeland Security Investigations (“HSI”) began investigating Cannamela after discovering email communications between Cannamela and what appeared to be an underage female. After exchanges of child pornography were discovered, agents posed as a 14-year-old female. Cannamela disclosed that he was actually 39 years old and lived in Hartsville.

Cannamela requested that they move their conversation to another platform and then moved their conversation to KIK, an instant messaging application. Cannamela then sent images depicting child pornography to someone he believed to be a minor female and expressed his desire to travel to Laredo, Texas, to meet her.

In August 2017, Cannamela purchased an airline ticket for who he thought was the 14-year-old female to fly from Laredo to Nashville. HSI agents later executed a federal search warrant at Cannamela’s residence in Hartsville and seized laptops and other electronic media, which contained evidence of other victims of child pornography and child predators. Agents were able to verify Cannamela had distributed child pornography through his KIK application and email accounts.

Also, Crenshaw sentenced Kendall Carter, 24, of Milton, Tenn., to 30 years in prison, to be followed by lifetime supervision. Carter was indicted in 2015 and pleaded guilty in December 2017 to production of child pornography; two counts of extortion; and possession of child pornography.

These cases were investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney S. Carran Daughtrey.