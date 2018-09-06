Hartsville trio arrested, charged in Sumner County robbery

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Three people from Hartsville have been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged armed robbery in Hendersonville.

Aaron Sykes, 22, Patrick Persley, 22, and Kaylee Myers, 23, all of Hartsville, were arrested on Tuesday in a joint effort between Hendersonville police and the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department.

Trousdale County Sheriff Ray Russell said the three were located Tuesday at a house on Rogers Street and were taken into custody, then handed over to Hendersonville police.

The alleged robbery took place Monday around 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Hickory Pointe townhomes on Center Point Road in Hendersonville.

All three were booked into the Sumner County Jail and are charged with aggravated robbery. Sykes and Persley had bonds of $75,000 set, while Myers’ bond was set at $50,000. No court date had been set at press time.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.