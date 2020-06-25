Hartsville woman indicted in 2019 death of child

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A Hartsville woman was arrested last week by agents of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and charged in connection with the 2019 death of a child in her care.

Jennifer Renee White, 29, of Hartsville, was indicted by the Trousdale County Grand Jury on June 15 on one count of aggravated child neglect and one count of reckless homicide in the death of Ridge Williams.

Williams, who was seven months old, was hospitalized on Dec. 2, 2019 after reports that the infant had choked on a pacifier. He was transported to a Nashville hospital and treated before passing away on Dec. 6.

At the request of 15th District Attorney General Tommy Thompson, TBI Special Agents joined detectives with the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department in investigating the incident. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that resulted in the case being presented to a grand jury.

White was arrested on June 16 and booked into the Trousdale County Jail, where she was released on $75,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, June 29.

