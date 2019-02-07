Hendersonville man charged in Trousdale truck theft

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A Hendersonville man is facing multiple charges in Trousdale County, including the theft of a pickup truck last month.

Scott Andrew Asbridge, 39, of Hendersonville, was taken into custody by Trousdale County deputies on Jan. 31 and charged with criminal trespass, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and theft of property.

On Jan. 2, a white Ford F350 truck was reported as stolen from a residence on Bass Road in Castalian Springs. Also in the truck at the time was reportedly a Remington Model 700 30/06 rifle.

The arrest affidavit, which was obtained by The Vidette, states that Asbridge sold the rifle. The truck was recovered in Gordonsville on Jan. 15 and Asbridge was taken into custody at that time before later being turned over to Trousdale County deputies.

Asbridge was booked into the Trousdale County Jail and at press time remained jailed on $41,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court on Feb. 8.

