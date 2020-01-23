Inmate indicted in assault of Trousdale Turner employee

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Trousdale County grand jury has handed down indictments in the case of a CoreCivic employee who was assaulted by an inmate last August.

Robert King Vaughn Jr., 42, of Nashville, was indicted in a special December meeting of the grand jury on one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated rape.

Vaughn was booked into the Trousdale County Jail on Jan. 15 and was returned to the custody of the Tennessee Department of Corrections. He has been incarcerated at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution since the incident.

Vaughn, who is already serving a sentence on other charges, is accused of an Aug. 30 assault on an employee at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center. The employee was taken by helicopter from the facility and later lost an eye, according to previous statements from TTCC Warden Russell Washburn.

CoreCivic spokeswoman Amanda Gilchrist issued the following statement:

“Our top priority is the safety of our staff and those entrusted to our care. We appreciate all the efforts of the Tennessee Department of Correction Office of Investigations and Compliance (OIC) and the prosecutors in this case, and share their commitment to keeping our employees safe.”

If convicted, Vaughn could be sentenced from anywhere to 15 to 60 years in prison on each charge. He is scheduled to appear in Criminal Court on Feb. 26.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected]