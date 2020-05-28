Lebanon man charged in boating incident

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A Lebanon man is facing charges after allegedly pulling a gun on a group of boaters on the Cumberland River over the weekend.

Justin Tyler Potts, 30, was charged with four counts of aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony.

According to the arrest affidavit, the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department responded to the Pine Cove boat dock just after 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 24. Four boaters reportedly said while they were on Whitely’s Island in the Cumberland River when Potts approached them, pulled a gun and demanded they get off his island. The boaters tried to tell Potts the island was not his, at which point he reportedly pulled a pistol from his waistband. The boaters left and then contacted law enforcement.

Potts was booked into the Trousdale County Jail and was released on $5,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in general sessions court on Friday, June 12.

